Daily deaths and hospital admissions due to COVID-19 are at their lowest since last summer. And restrictions are being relaxed as the UK makes progress in vaccinating its population.Full Article
Where are the COVID-19 hotspots in the UK?
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
England's Covid hotspots as third of country sees rise in infections
Hull Daily Mail
Just one area has seen no new infections
More coverage
The areas of Somerset where Covid cases are still rising
Wells Journal
A number of hotspots for the virus remain across the county
West Australians who visited Sydney hotspots to get tested, quarantine
Sydney Morning Herald