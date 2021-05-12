Israel-Palestine conflict: 35 killed in Gaza, 5 in Israel as violence escalates
One multi-story residential building in Gaza collapsed and another was heavily damaged after they were repeatedly hit by Israeli airstrikes.Full Article
Rocket-warning sirens sound in Tel Aviv as Hamas says it has launched 130 rockets on Israel in response to the strikes on tower..