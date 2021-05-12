Britain's locked-down economy shrank by 1.5% in the first quarter of the year, official figures show.Full Article
Locked-down UK economy shrank by 1.5% in first quarter
Economy shrank 1.5%, March growth 'promising'
Sky News UK Studios
The economy shrank by 1.5% in the first quarter of the year however the Chancellor said it was a "promising sign" seeing growth.
UK economy resilient during second wave of pandemic
FT.com
Gross domestic product contracted just 1.5 per cent in the first quarter of 2021