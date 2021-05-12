India's COVID-19 death toll passes 250,000 after new daily record
Published
India confirmed 4,205 more coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, a daily record for the country.Full Article
Published
India confirmed 4,205 more coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, a daily record for the country.Full Article
India's daily Covid death count hit a new grim record with 4,205 deaths in the last 24 hours; 3,48,421 fresh cases have been added..
India's coronavirus death toll has now increased to 2.54 lakh, while the total caseload has mounted to 2.33 crore.