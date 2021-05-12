At this year's Brit Awards, winners were given two trophies - their main statuette and a secondary award, to honour someone else worthy of recognition.Full Article
Dame Elizabeth Anionwu: Who is the nurse honoured by Dua Lipa at the Brits?
Sky News0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Dua Lipa dedicates BRIT Award win to Dame Elizabeth Anionwu
Dua Lipa dedicated her BRIT Award win for British Female Solo Artist to Dame Elizabeth Anionwu, as she said she will be giving her..
Bang Media International Limited