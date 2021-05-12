Liz Cheney live updates: House Republicans expected to vote on removing her from leadership
Published
The vote is the result of weeks of drama among House Republicans, some who see Rep. Liz Cheney's criticism of Donald Trump as a distraction.
Published
The vote is the result of weeks of drama among House Republicans, some who see Rep. Liz Cheney's criticism of Donald Trump as a distraction.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has set a Wednesday vote for removing Rep. Liz Cheney
CNN’s Chris Cuomo goes after the Republican Party ahead of the House GOP vote to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) from her leadership..