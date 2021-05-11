Israel-Gaza violence: Gaza tower block collapses in Israeli air strike
Militants fired missiles towards the Israeli city of Tel Aviv in retaliation after a tower block in Gaza collapsed in an Israeli air strike.Full Article
Rocket-warning sirens sound in Tel Aviv as Hamas says it has launched 130 rockets on Israel in response to the strikes on tower..
Tensions in Jerusalem have triggered violence between Israel and the Gaza Strip on Saturday morning (April 24).