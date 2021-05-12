UK records another 2,284 coronavirus cases and 11 related deaths
The UK has recorded a further 2,284 coronavirus cases and 11 related deaths, according to the latest government data.Full Article
The Government said a further nine people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Thursday, bringing the UK..
The figures come as vaccinated Scots are now able to provide evidence of their coronavirus jab ahead of any trips abroad.