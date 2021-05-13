Premier League extends TV broadcast rights deal to 2025
Published
The Premier League has announced a three-year renewal of its deal with broadcasters "at the same overall value as the current arrangements".Full Article
Published
The Premier League has announced a three-year renewal of its deal with broadcasters "at the same overall value as the current arrangements".Full Article
The Premier League agrees to roll over its existing television deal with broadcasters for a further three years.
A rollover of the Premier League’s existing domestic television rights deal could be confirmed as early as Thursday.