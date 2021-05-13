Attacks on Israel and Gaza have escalated, with dozens killed and many more injured on both sides.Full Article
Where are attacks and clashes taking place in Israel and Gaza?
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Israel steps up attack on Gaza
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Israeli airstrikes pounded Gaza early Friday in what appeared to be the heaviest attacks since clashes erupted at the start of the..
Israel Sends Ground Troops Into Gaza
Eurasia Review
OIC To Hold Emergency Meeting To Discuss Jerusalem And Gaza
Eurasia Review
World powers call for de-escalation
MENAFN.com
More coverage
Palestinian and Jewish communities in violent clashes across Israel
Al Jazeera STUDIO
As Israeli air attacks bombard Gaza, there is unrest on a scale not seen in decades in Israel, and tactics of Israeli police are..