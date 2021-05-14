Prince Harry compares Royal Family life to 'living in a zoo'
During a recent conversation on a podcast, Prince Harry compared his royal experience to being on The Truman Show and "living in a zoo."Full Article
The Duke of Sussex has further disclosed his private life – his pain growing up in the British Royal Family, how he and Meghan..
In a candid new interview with Dax Shepard for his "Armchair Expert" podcast, Prince Harry opens up about how life in the spotlight..