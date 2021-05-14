Formula 1: Turkish Grand Prix cancelled and replaced by second Austrian race
The Turkish Grand Prix is cancelled just six weeks after it was put on the Formula 1 calendar and replaced by a second race in Austria.Full Article
May 18 - It is unclear how many spectators will be permitted to attend Austria's two forthcoming Formula 1 races in 2021. Although..
May 13 - Formula 1 looks set to add a second race in Austria to its constantly-evolving 2021 F1 calendar. Baku promoter Arif..