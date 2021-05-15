Djokovic fights back to beat Tsitsipas and reach Italian Open semi-finals
World number one Novak Djokovic comes from a set down to beat Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in their rain-affected Italian Open quarter-final in Rome.Full Article
Top-ranked Novak Djokovic regained his cool after throwing his racket off the court in a grueling, rain-delayed 4-6, 7-5, 7-5..