Dozens killed as fresh Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza
Published
At least 26 people have been killed in the deadliest single Israeli attack since fighting broke out nearly a week ago. The home of a senior Hamas leader was also bombed.Full Article
Authorities in the northern Gaza city of Beit Lahia were today (May 13) clearing the debris from an Israeli airstrike on a large..
The Gaza Strip suffered a barrage of Israeli airstrikes after Hamas and other armed groups bombarded southern Israel with hundreds..