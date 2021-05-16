Nadal beats Djokovic to win 10th Italian Open title
Rafael Nadal wins his 10th Italian Open with a 7-5 1-6 6-3 victory over world number one Novak Djokovic in Rome.Full Article
The heavy topspin. That lefty spin. The loopy trajectory. Rafael Nadal’s forehand gave Novak Djokovic fits in the latest..
Nadal holds the edge with three wins to Djokovic's two in previous finals. The Spaniard is bidding for a 10th Italian Open title..
Men’s tennis has to go back a very long time to find the last occasion that four consecutive Masters titles were won by someone..