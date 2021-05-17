Miss Universe 2020: Know Miss India Adline Castelino's powerful answer and statement in the final round
Published
After reaching in the top five, Adline Castelino was asked to give out her final statement on free speech and protest.Full Article
Published
After reaching in the top five, Adline Castelino was asked to give out her final statement on free speech and protest.Full Article
The stunning diva was asked a question regarding a country-wide lockdown and whether that is a good strategy for countries..