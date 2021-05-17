Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates reportedly stepped down from the company's board in 2020 as it investigated an alleged affair with an employee.Full Article
Bill Gates left Microsoft board as it investigated relationship with an employee
Sky News0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Bill Gates Has Alleged Affair With Microsoft Employee Before Resigning; Board Members Probed Case in 2019
HNGN
Bill Gates reportedly had a sexual relationship in 2000 with a Microsoft employee and suddenly resigned as the board investigated..
-
Microsoft investigated Bill Gates over prior romantic relationship before he left board
Telegraph.co.uk
-
News24.com | Bill Gates left Microsoft amid probe into 'intimate relationship' with staffer
News24
-
Microsoft probed Bill Gates before he left board: Report
IndiaTimes
-
Gates left Microsoft board amid probe into relationship: report
Digital Journal
More coverage
Bill Gates left Microsoft board amid probe into relationship with staffer
New Zealand Herald
Board members at Microsoft Corporation made a decision in 2020 that it wasn't appropriate for its co-founder Bill Gates to continue..
-
Microsoft Board Investigated Bill Gates' 'Intimate Relationship' With Employee
Upworthy
-
Report: Microsoft investigated Gates before he left board
SeattlePI.com
-
Report: Microsoft investigated Gates before he left board
PIX 11
-
Microsoft board members opened investigation into Bill Gates after a staffer said the pair had engaged in a sexual relationship: WSJ report
Business Insider