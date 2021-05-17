Covid: Indian variant cases in 86 council areas - Hancock
Published
It's not just Bolton and Blackburn, says the health secretary, as he urges people to get vaccinated.Full Article
Published
It's not just Bolton and Blackburn, says the health secretary, as he urges people to get vaccinated.Full Article
Health Secretary Matt Hancock appeals for people to get the Covid-19 jab following a surge of cases of the Indian variant.
Dudley Council has said cases have been found in Brierley Hill and Halesowen