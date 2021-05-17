Supreme Court to Hear Abortion Case Challenging Roe v. Wade
The case, arising from a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks, could undermine the constitutional right to abortion established in Roe v. Wade.Full Article
The Supreme Court agreed to hear a case challenging Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide.