The Indian coronavirus variant of concern appears to be spreading rapidly, with a 44% weekly increase in the number of areas in England recording a case.Full Article
Areas of England with Indian COVID variant cases rise 44% in a week
UK's Indian COVID variant cases more than double in a week
Cases of the Indian coronavirus variant in the UK have more than doubled in the past week, according to figures from Public Health..