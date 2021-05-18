Ariana Grande marries luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez in small ceremony
Ariana Grande's rep confirms to USA TODAY that the singer married luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez in a small ceremony over the weekend.
Pop icon Ariana Grande literally couldn’t wait to marry the man she loves. News has broke revealing the popular singer surprise..
Thank U Next star tied the knot with her luxury real estate agent fiance