Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against two India COVID-19 variants: US study
Published
The lab-based study was carried out by the NYU Grossman School of Medicine and NYU Langone Center.Full Article
Published
The lab-based study was carried out by the NYU Grossman School of Medicine and NYU Langone Center.Full Article
More than 60 million vaccine doses have now been administered in the UK.It comes as a study found the Pfizer and AstraZeneca..
Both vaccines fend off death, serious illness from two variants after two shots