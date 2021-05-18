Amazon is reportedly in talks to buy MGM, the Hollywood studio whose films include the James Bond franchise, for $9bn.Full Article
Amazon 'in talks to buy James Bond maker MGM for $9bn'
Amazon in talks to buy 'James Bond' movie studio MGM
Owning Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios would beef up Amazon's film and TV library as it competes with Netflix and Disney+.
Upworthy