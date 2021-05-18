Shohei Ohtani is a freak of nature, but can the two-way star keep going?
Published
The Japanese phenom is taking on an unprecedented workload, and providing unprecedented production for an Angels team that desperately needs him.
Published
The Japanese phenom is taking on an unprecedented workload, and providing unprecedented production for an Angels team that desperately needs him.
With the so-called Ohtani rules junked, the Angels’ “super freak” is dominating as a hitter and a pitcher. “There are..