Migrants stream into Spanish enclave of Ceuta as Morocco loosens borders
Thousands enter north African enclave as diplomatic row deepens between Rabat and MadridFull Article
Spain has deployed troops to Ceuta to patrol the border with Morocco after thousands of migrants swam into the northern African..
Moroccan migrants, including women and children, crossed into the Spanish northern African enclave of Ceuta, authorities said.