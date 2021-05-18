The fatal shooting of a Black man in North Carolina was "justified" and no charges will be filed against the police officers who killed him, according to the local prosecutor.Full Article
Fatal police shooting of unarmed Black man was 'justified', prosecutor says
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
US: Police shooting of Black man was 'justified' says prosecutor
Deutsche Welle
The deputies who shot dead Andrew Brown Jr. will keep their jobs but will be retrained. The Brown family said the decision was a..
-
Cops in Andrew Brown Jr. shooting won't face charges, prosecutors say shooting 'justified'
USATODAY.com
-
Sheriff’s Deputies Were ‘Justified’ In Fatal Shooting Of Andrew Brown Jr., District Attorney Says
CBS 2
-
Prosecutor says deputies justified in NC shooting
USATODAY.com
-
News24.com | North Carolina prosecutor says police were justified in fatally shooting Andrew Brown
News24
More coverage
NC Prosecutor Says Deputies Justified in Andrew Brown Jr. Shooting
Newsy
Watch VideoNorth Carolina sheriff’s deputies were justified in their fatal shooting of a Black man in April because the man..
-
No charges in fatal police shooting of Black motorist Andrew Brown, North Carolina prosecutor says
CBC.ca
-
Deputies’ fatal shooting of Black man in North Carolina justified: Prosecutor
Chicago S-T
-
North Carolina Prosecutor: Fatal Shooting of Andrew Brown Was Justified
Newsmax
-
Brooklyn Center officer faces hearing in shooting of Daunte Wright; city approves sweeping changes in policing
USATODAY.com