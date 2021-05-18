Charles Grodin, star of 'Midnight Run' 'Heartbreak Kid,' 'Beethoven' movies, dies at 86

Charles Grodin, star of 'Midnight Run' 'Heartbreak Kid,' 'Beethoven' movies, dies at 86

USATODAY.com

Published

Charles Grodin, who brought his droll delivery to classic films such as "Midnight Run" and family movies such as "Beethoven," has died at 86.

Full Article