Detroit Tigers' Spencer Turnbull throws season's fifth no-hitter, blanking Seattle Mariners
Published
With the Detroit Tigers' Spencer Turnbull's gem, the Seattle Mariners became the second team to be no-hit twice this season.
Published
With the Detroit Tigers' Spencer Turnbull's gem, the Seattle Mariners became the second team to be no-hit twice this season.
Spencer Turnbull was dominant in Seattle as the Mariners were no-hit for the second time in two weeks.
Seattle is fourth team in MLB history to be no-hit twice within 14-day span