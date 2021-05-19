Princess Beatrice is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in the autumn, Buckingham Palace has announced.Full Article
Princess Beatrice pregnant with first child
Sky News0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Pregnant Beatrice to welcome first child, Palace announces
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Princess Beatrice is expecting a baby in the autumn, Buckingham Palace has announced.The Queen’s granddaughter and her husband..
Princess Beatrice and her husband expecting their first child, Palace confirms
Hertfordshire Mercury
Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her first child
Essex Chronicle
Queen's delight as new great grandchild expected
Hull Daily Mail
Queen's delight as new Royal baby expected in autumn
Wales Online
More coverage
Pregnant Beatrice to welcome first child, Palace announces
Princess Beatrice is expecting a baby in the autumn, Buckingham Palace has announced.
Belfast Telegraph