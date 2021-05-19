Singer Demi Lovato has revealed that they are non-binary and will use the pronouns they and them moving forward.Full Article
Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary and changes pronouns to they/them
American pop star Demi Lovato is non-binary and has changed their pronouns to they/them, the singer has announced.
Demi Lovato has announced that they are non-binary and are changing their pronouns to they/them which 'has come after a lot of..