Police investigate fire at home of Celtic chief executive Lawwell
Published
Celtic say Peter Lawwell and his family have been left "extremely shaken" by the early morning incident.Full Article
Published
Celtic say Peter Lawwell and his family have been left "extremely shaken" by the early morning incident.Full Article
Peter Lawwell will retire at the end of next month though the Celtic chief executive's family have been left shaken after an attack..
Celtic chief Peter Lawwell was believed to be at home when his house caught fire after a terrifying attack with a petrol bomb or..