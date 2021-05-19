Lampard inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame
Frank Lampard is the latest player to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.Full Article
The Premier League has inducted another player into its Hall of Fame as Thierry Henry is joined by one of his former teammates
Manchester United icon Roy Keane becomes the fourth player to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.