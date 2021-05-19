John Gomery, who headed federal sponsorship scandal inquiry, has died
Retired Quebec Superior Court Justice John Gomery, who became a household name after heading the inquiry into the federal sponsorship scandal, has died.Full Article
Retired Quebec Superior Court justice John Gomery, who presided over the sponsorship scandal inquiry, has died at the age of 88.