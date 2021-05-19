The prime minister has said there is "increasing confidence" that the current coronavirus vaccines will be effective against all variants of the virus, including the Indian variant.Full Article
PM says there is 'increasing confidence' vaccines work against variants
Boris Johnson: We have increasing confidence vaccines are effective against all variants
Boris Johnson said there is “increasing confidence” that the Covid-19 vaccines are effective against all variants.Opening Prime..
Indian variant can 'spread like wildfire' if people not jabbed - but 'confidence' vaccines work
UK to speed up vaccinations, warns Indian variant may delay full reopening
Scientists race to study variants in India as cases explode
Scientists race to study variants in India as cases explode
