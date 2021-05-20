Corey Kluber Throws a No-Hitter for the Yankees
Kluber, 35, already had two Cy Young Awards on his résumé. It was the sixth no-hitter this season in the majors, and it came a day after the fifth.Full Article
Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka said he “was not calm at all” during Corey Kluber’s no-hit outing.
Corey Kluber threw the the major leagues' sixth no-hitter this season and second in two nights, leading the New York Yankees over..