Prince William receives first Covid vaccine dose
Published
The 38-year-old pays tribute to those involved in the rollout after getting his jab on Tuesday.Full Article
Published
The 38-year-old pays tribute to those involved in the rollout after getting his jab on Tuesday.Full Article
Britain`s Prince William, who got infected by COVID-19 last year, revealed on Thursday (May 20) he had received his first dose of a..
The Duke of Cambridge has received his first Covid jab as the vaccine rollout across the country continues.William, 38, was..