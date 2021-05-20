US borders with Canada, Mexico to remain closed to nonessential travel through June 21
Published
DHS confirmed the extension of border travel restrictions but noted it is "working closely with Canada & Mexico to safely ease restrictions."
Published
DHS confirmed the extension of border travel restrictions but noted it is "working closely with Canada & Mexico to safely ease restrictions."
CTV News has learned that the Canada-U.S. border will remain closed to non-essential travel for at least another month, just days..