Ontario court rules Iran intentionally shot down Flight PS752
Ontario's Superior Court of Justice has found that the shooting down of Flight PS752 by Iran was intentional and an act of terrorism under the Criminal Code.Full Article
The decision opens the door for victims' families to seek damages from Iran for the downing of Ukraine International Airlines..