Police investigating after death of newborn baby found in Walsall canal

Police are investigating after the death of a newborn baby who was found in a Walsall canal.Full Article
The infant, believed to be just a few days old, was found at Rough Wood Country park in Walsall
The Sentinel Stoke
A newborn baby has died after being found in a canal in the West Midlands.
Belfast Telegraph