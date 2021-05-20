Morgan Wallen returns to stage at Kid Rock's Nashville bar after racial slur controversy
Country singer Morgan Wallen surprised a Nashville crowd with his first performance since being embroiled in a racial scandal.
Morgan Wallen appears to have a leg to stand on thanks to Kid Rock, who on Wednesday night, allowed the rising country star to take..
