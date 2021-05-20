Seven people who treated Diego Maradona before his death charged with involuntary manslaughter
Published
Seven people who treated Diego Maradona in the days before his death have been charged with involuntary manslaughter.Full Article
Published
Seven people who treated Diego Maradona in the days before his death have been charged with involuntary manslaughter.Full Article
Seven health professionals who tended to Diego Maradona in the days before his death have been charged with involuntary..
Seven people under investigation over the November death of Argentine footballing legend Diego Maradona face charges of..