RBI to transfer Rs 99,122 crore as surplus to Centre
Published
The decision was taken at the 589th meeting of the Central Board under the chairmanship of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, through video conference.Full Article
Published
The decision was taken at the 589th meeting of the Central Board under the chairmanship of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, through video conference.Full Article
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday approved the transfer of Rs 99,122 crore as surplus to the government for an accounting..