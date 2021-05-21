Heathrow Airport to open terminal for 'red list' arrivals
Published
Passengers arriving from countries with a high Covid risk will taxi to Terminal Three to avoid spreading the virus.Full Article
Published
Passengers arriving from countries with a high Covid risk will taxi to Terminal Three to avoid spreading the virus.Full Article
People arriving from red list countries to Heathrow Airport will be processed through a dedicated terminal from next month.
Airport secures passenger halls after criticism that long queues risk becoming ‘super-spreading’ events