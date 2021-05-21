Israel and Hamas claim victory as ceasefire ending latest Gaza conflict appears to hold
Published
A clash between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters at Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem has underscored the fragility of the truce.Full Article
Published
A clash between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters at Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem has underscored the fragility of the truce.Full Article
Israelis and Palestinians react to the news that Israel and militant group Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire, after more than a week..
Gaza Cease-Fire
Prompts World Leaders, To Call for Long-Term Solution.
The cease-fire was declared in the
region..