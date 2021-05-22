Two prison officers who were guarding paedophile Jeffrey Epstein the night he killed himself have avoided jail after admitting they falsified records.Full Article
Epstein guards who 'slept and shopped online' on night he killed himself avoid jail
Sky News0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
‘This isn’t traffic court’: Epstein guards to avoid jail after deal with prosecutors
Sydney Morning Herald
The two prison workers were accused of shopping online instead of monitoring Epstein on the night the convicted sex offender took..
-
Epstein guards to skirt jail time in deal with prosecutors
Upworthy
-
Jeffrey Epstein prison guards who slept the night of suicide strike deal to avoid jail time
FOXNews.com
-
Jeffrey Epstein prison guards admit to falsifying records, make deal to avoid jail time
CBC.ca
-
Epstein guards to avoid jail time in deal with prosecutors
PIX 11
More coverage
Jeffrey Epstein prison guards dodge jail after failing to make routine checks
The two Bureau of Prisons workers tasked with guarding Jeffrey Epstein the night he killed himself in a New York jail have admitted..
New Zealand Herald
Jeffrey Epstein guards who falsified prison records to avoid jail
Two prison workers tasked with guarding Jeffrey Epstein the night he killed himself in a New York jail have admitted they falsified..
Belfast Telegraph