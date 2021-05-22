10 shot, 2 dead in downtown Minneapolis shooting, police say
The three men and five women injured were transported to local hospitals, where one is in critical condition.
Two men were shot dead and eight others were wounded in downtown Minneapolis, police said early on Saturday."Of the 10 victims, all..
Liibaan Baqarre just turned 40. He was a father to four children under the age of 12. Minneapolis police say they arrested a..