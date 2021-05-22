Israel-Hamas ceasefire holds as humanitarian aid arrives in Gaza, while thousands march in London
Published
A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is continuing to hold, allowing the first aid convoys to reach Gaza.Full Article
Published
A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is continuing to hold, allowing the first aid convoys to reach Gaza.Full Article
Israeli police stormed Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound during Friday prayers (May 21) as a ceasefire took effect between Hamas..
US president backs Israel and condemns Hamas, pledges humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.