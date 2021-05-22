Virgin Galactic rocket ship soars to fringe of space as company aims to offer tourist flights
Published
Virgin Galactic has made its first rocket-powered flight from New Mexico to the fringe of space in a manned shuttle.Full Article
Published
Virgin Galactic has made its first rocket-powered flight from New Mexico to the fringe of space in a manned shuttle.Full Article
Virgin Galactic on Saturday made its first rocket-powered flight from New Mexico to the fringe of space in a manned shuttle, as the..