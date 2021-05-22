Covid: Pfizer and AstraZeneca jabs effective against Indian variant - study
Published
They are effective against symptomatic disease but protection is low after only one dose, a study says.Full Article
Published
They are effective against symptomatic disease but protection is low after only one dose, a study says.Full Article
A Public Health England study says jabs will protect people from the B1617.2 strain, known as the Indian variant, of coronavirus
Dr. Anthony Fauci outlined the findings that Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are effective against the Indian variant known as..