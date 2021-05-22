Italy wins 2021 Eurovision Song Contest
"We just want to say, to the whole of Europe, to the whole world, rock 'n' roll never dies," Maneskin's frontman Damiano David has said after winning.Full Article
The UN Refugee Agency says three former refugees were participating in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest and two of them were..
It was one of two rock tracks on show